The Best of Somerville 2017

Readers choices for 2017



Congratulations to the winners!

Please support their businesses and let them know you saw them in The Somerville Times.

Best Idea in 2017:

Building a new high school

Worst Idea in 2017:

Publishing of fake news

Best Somerville Food & Restaurants:

Best Breakfast: Ball Sq. Cafe, 708 Broadway

Best Combination Breakfast & Lunch: Kelly’s Diner, 674 Broadway

Best Italian Food: Vinny’s at Night, 76 Broadway

Best Italian Specialty Store: Dave’s Fresh Pasta, 81 Holland St.

Best Portuguese Restaurant: Neighborhood Restaurant, 25 Bow St.

Best Brazilian Restaurant: Oliveira’s Steak House, 120 Washington St.

Best Chinese Food: China Delight, 524 Somerville Ave.

Best Mexican Food: Sabroso Taqueria, 475 Revolution Dr.

Best Variety and All Around Restaurant: Mount Vernon Restaurant, 14 Broadway

Best Seafood Restaurant: Out of the Blue, 215 Elm St.

Best Local Deli: Victor’s Deli, 710 Broadway

Best Irish Pub: Sally O’Brien’s, 335 Somerville Ave.

Best Bar for Bands: Once Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave.

Best Bar/Restaurant: PJ Ryans, 239 Holland St.

Best Brew and Coffee: Winter Hill Brewery, 328 Broadway

Best Bar Food/Creative Drinks: River Bar, 661 Assembly Row

Best Hamburger: RF O’Sullivans, 282 Beacon St.

Best Roast Beef Sandwich: Mount Vernon Restaurant, 14 Broadway

Best Pizza: Posto, 187 Elm St.

Best Chocolate: Taza Chocolate, 561 Windsor St.

Best Donuts: Davis Square Donuts & Bagels, 377 Summer St.

Best Donuts Outside of Somerville: Demet’s Donuts, 199 Mystic Ave., Medford

Best Bakery: Mike’s Pastry, 445 Revolution Dr.

Best Pies: Petsi Pies, 285 Beacon St.

Best Sub Shop: Leone’s Sub and Pizza, 292 Broadway

Best Local Coffee Shop: The Biscuit, 406 Washington St.

Best of Somerville Services:

Best Doctor: Andrew Chandler, MD, Hallmark Health Medical Associates at Ball Square

Best Dentist: Dr. Marhama Alvi, West Somerville Dental, 124 College Ave.

Best Electricians: Bent Electrical Contractors Inc., 59A Inner Belt Road

Best Plumber: T.J. Sillari, Inc., 99 Albion St.

Best Law Firm: Smith, Berman, White, 403 Highland Ave.

Best Attorney: Attorney Phil Privitera, 59 Union Sq.

Best Insurance Agency: Wedgewood-Crane & Connolly, 19 College Ave.

Best Bank: Winter Hill Bank, winterhillbank.com

Best Branch Manager: Karen McCarthy, Winter Hill Bank

Best Bank Officer: Lisa Ramos, Century Bank

Best Paralegal: Paula LeBlanc, O’Donovan Law Office, 741 Broadway

Best Real Estate Company: The Norton Group, 699 Broadway

Best Real Estate Broker/Agent: Irene Bremis, James J. Bremis Realty, 1177 Broadway

Best Real Estate Rental Agent: John Pratti, The Norton Group, 699 Broadway

Best Employee: Amanda Hills, Century Bank

Best Florist: Ida Tauro, Bostonain Florist, 92 Highland Ave.

Best Waiter/Waitress: Zenalia Pereira, Buddy’s Diner, 113 Washington St.

Best Cook: Omar Djebbouri, Ball Sq Café, 708 Broadway

Best Short Order Cook: Jose Ramirez, Buddy’s Diner, 113 Washington St.

Best Convenient Store: 350 Market, 350 Broadway

Best Laundromat: Spin Cycle, 6 Main St.

Best Liquor Store: Winter Hill Liquor Mart, 313 Broadway

Best Barber: Tony Alibrandi, Alibrandi’s Barber Shop, 194 Holland St.

Best Hair Salon: Amal Niccoli, 731 Broadway

Best Gas Station: Good Gas, 345 Medford St.

Best Mechanic: Edwin Sola, Good Gas, 345 Medford St.

Best Painter: Bill Faber, Main St.

Best Pest Exterminator: Best Pest Control Services, 63 Elm St.

Best Dry Cleaners: Mystic Cleaners and Tailors, 282 Broadway

Best of Somerville Municipal Services:

Best Somerville Department: Communications Dept.

Best Somerville Official: Ed Bean, Director of Finance, Auditor

Best Somerville DPW Foreman/Supervisor: Tom Barry

Best City Employee DPW: Kevin Dewitt

Best City Employee City Hall/Annex: Front Office, Water Dept. Staff

Best City Elected Politician: Mary Jo Rossetti, Alderman At-Large

Best Teacher: Mario Sousa, Somerville High, CTE

Best Principal: Dr. Holly Hatch, East Somerville Community School

Best Nurse: Lynne Lenoir

Best Police Officer: Somerville Deputy Police Chief, Paul Trant

Best Fire Fighter: Karl Popken, Somerville Fire

Best Coach: Indira Evora, SHS Girls JV Basketball

Best of Somerville Arts/Entertainment:

Best Somerville Poet: Doug Holder

Best Photographer: Claudia Ferro

Best Commentary Writer: William C. Shelton

Best Somerville Celebrity: Jimmy Del Ponte

Best Somerville Historian: Bob “Monty” Doherty

Best Somerville Non Profit Agency: CAAS, 66-70 Union Square, Suite 104

Best Somerville Charity: Somerville Homeless Coalition, 1 Davis Square

Best Creative idea in 2017:



Aeronaut Brewing Company’s limited edition brew, “Municipal Freedom Gives National Strength,” in honor of the 175th Anniversary of Somerville