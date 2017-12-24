The Best of Somerville 2017

Readers choices for 2017
Congratulations to the winners!
Please support their businesses and let them know you saw them in The Somerville Times.
Best Idea in 2017:
Building a new high school
Worst Idea in 2017:
Publishing of fake news
Best Somerville Food & Restaurants:
Best Breakfast: Ball Sq. Cafe, 708 Broadway
Best Combination Breakfast & Lunch: Kelly’s Diner, 674 Broadway
Best Italian Food: Vinny’s at Night, 76 Broadway
Best Italian Specialty Store: Dave’s Fresh Pasta, 81 Holland St.
Best Portuguese Restaurant: Neighborhood Restaurant, 25 Bow St.
Best Brazilian Restaurant: Oliveira’s Steak House, 120 Washington St.
Best Chinese Food: China Delight, 524 Somerville Ave.
Best Mexican Food: Sabroso Taqueria, 475 Revolution Dr.
Best Variety and All Around Restaurant: Mount Vernon Restaurant, 14 Broadway
Best Seafood Restaurant: Out of the Blue, 215 Elm St.
Best Local Deli: Victor’s Deli, 710 Broadway
Best Irish Pub: Sally O’Brien’s, 335 Somerville Ave.
Best Bar for Bands: Once Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave.
Best Bar/Restaurant: PJ Ryans, 239 Holland St.
Best Brew and Coffee: Winter Hill Brewery, 328 Broadway
Best Bar Food/Creative Drinks: River Bar, 661 Assembly Row
Best Hamburger: RF O’Sullivans, 282 Beacon St.
Best Roast Beef Sandwich: Mount Vernon Restaurant, 14 Broadway
Best Pizza: Posto, 187 Elm St.
Best Chocolate: Taza Chocolate, 561 Windsor St.
Best Donuts: Davis Square Donuts & Bagels, 377 Summer St.
Best Donuts Outside of Somerville: Demet’s Donuts, 199 Mystic Ave., Medford
Best Bakery: Mike’s Pastry, 445 Revolution Dr.
Best Pies: Petsi Pies, 285 Beacon St.
Best Sub Shop: Leone’s Sub and Pizza, 292 Broadway
Best Local Coffee Shop: The Biscuit, 406 Washington St.
Best of Somerville Services:
Best Doctor: Andrew Chandler, MD, Hallmark Health Medical Associates at Ball Square
Best Dentist: Dr. Marhama Alvi, West Somerville Dental, 124 College Ave.
Best Electricians: Bent Electrical Contractors Inc., 59A Inner Belt Road
Best Plumber: T.J. Sillari, Inc., 99 Albion St.
Best Law Firm: Smith, Berman, White, 403 Highland Ave.
Best Attorney: Attorney Phil Privitera, 59 Union Sq.
Best Insurance Agency: Wedgewood-Crane & Connolly, 19 College Ave.
Best Bank: Winter Hill Bank, winterhillbank.com
Best Branch Manager: Karen McCarthy, Winter Hill Bank
Best Bank Officer: Lisa Ramos, Century Bank
Best Paralegal: Paula LeBlanc, O’Donovan Law Office, 741 Broadway
Best Real Estate Company: The Norton Group, 699 Broadway
Best Real Estate Broker/Agent: Irene Bremis, James J. Bremis Realty, 1177 Broadway
Best Real Estate Rental Agent: John Pratti, The Norton Group, 699 Broadway
Best Employee: Amanda Hills, Century Bank
Best Florist: Ida Tauro, Bostonain Florist, 92 Highland Ave.
Best Waiter/Waitress: Zenalia Pereira, Buddy’s Diner, 113 Washington St.
Best Cook: Omar Djebbouri, Ball Sq Café, 708 Broadway
Best Short Order Cook: Jose Ramirez, Buddy’s Diner, 113 Washington St.
Best Convenient Store: 350 Market, 350 Broadway
Best Laundromat: Spin Cycle, 6 Main St.
Best Liquor Store: Winter Hill Liquor Mart, 313 Broadway
Best Barber: Tony Alibrandi, Alibrandi’s Barber Shop, 194 Holland St.
Best Hair Salon: Amal Niccoli, 731 Broadway
Best Gas Station: Good Gas, 345 Medford St.
Best Mechanic: Edwin Sola, Good Gas, 345 Medford St.
Best Painter: Bill Faber, Main St.
Best Pest Exterminator: Best Pest Control Services, 63 Elm St.
Best Dry Cleaners: Mystic Cleaners and Tailors, 282 Broadway
Best of Somerville Municipal Services:
Best Somerville Department: Communications Dept.
Best Somerville Official: Ed Bean, Director of Finance, Auditor
Best Somerville DPW Foreman/Supervisor: Tom Barry
Best City Employee DPW: Kevin Dewitt
Best City Employee City Hall/Annex: Front Office, Water Dept. Staff
Best City Elected Politician: Mary Jo Rossetti, Alderman At-Large
Best Teacher: Mario Sousa, Somerville High, CTE
Best Principal: Dr. Holly Hatch, East Somerville Community School
Best Nurse: Lynne Lenoir
Best Police Officer: Somerville Deputy Police Chief, Paul Trant
Best Fire Fighter: Karl Popken, Somerville Fire
Best Coach: Indira Evora, SHS Girls JV Basketball
Best of Somerville Arts/Entertainment:
Best Somerville Poet: Doug Holder
Best Photographer: Claudia Ferro
Best Commentary Writer: William C. Shelton
Best Somerville Celebrity: Jimmy Del Ponte
Best Somerville Historian: Bob “Monty” Doherty
Best Somerville Non Profit Agency: CAAS, 66-70 Union Square, Suite 104
Best Somerville Charity: Somerville Homeless Coalition, 1 Davis Square
Best Creative idea in 2017:
Aeronaut Brewing Company’s limited edition brew, “Municipal Freedom Gives National Strength,” in honor of the 175th Anniversary of Somerville