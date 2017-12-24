The Best of Somerville 2017

 Readers choices for 2017

Congratulations to the winners!
Best Idea in 2017:

Building a new high school

Worst Idea in 2017:

Publishing of fake news

 

Best Somerville Food & Restaurants:

Best Breakfast: Ball Sq. Cafe, 708 Broadway

Best Combination Breakfast & Lunch: Kelly’s Diner, 674 Broadway

Best Italian Food: Vinny’s at Night, 76 Broadway

Best Italian Specialty Store: Dave’s Fresh Pasta, 81 Holland St.

Best Portuguese Restaurant: Neighborhood Restaurant, 25 Bow St.

Best Brazilian Restaurant: Oliveira’s Steak House, 120 Washington St.

Best Chinese Food: China Delight, 524 Somerville Ave.

Best Mexican Food: Sabroso Taqueria, 475 Revolution Dr.

Best Variety and All Around Restaurant: Mount Vernon Restaurant, 14 Broadway

Best Seafood Restaurant: Out of the Blue, 215 Elm St.

Best Local Deli: Victor’s Deli, 710 Broadway

Best Irish Pub: Sally O’Brien’s, 335 Somerville Ave.

Best Bar for Bands: Once Ballroom, 156 Highland Ave.

Best Bar/Restaurant: PJ Ryans, 239 Holland St.

Best Brew and Coffee: Winter Hill Brewery, 328 Broadway

Best Bar Food/Creative Drinks: River Bar, 661 Assembly Row

Best Hamburger: RF O’Sullivans, 282 Beacon St.

Best Roast Beef Sandwich: Mount Vernon Restaurant, 14 Broadway

Best Pizza: Posto, 187 Elm St.

Best Chocolate: Taza Chocolate, 561 Windsor St.

Best Donuts: Davis Square Donuts & Bagels, 377 Summer St.

Best Donuts Outside of Somerville: Demet’s Donuts, 199 Mystic Ave., Medford

Best Bakery: Mike’s Pastry, 445 Revolution Dr.

Best Pies: Petsi Pies, 285 Beacon St.

Best Sub Shop: Leone’s Sub and Pizza, 292 Broadway

Best Local Coffee Shop: The Biscuit, 406 Washington St.

 

Best of Somerville Services:

Best Doctor: Andrew Chandler, MD, Hallmark Health Medical Associates at Ball Square

Best Dentist: Dr. Marhama Alvi, West Somerville Dental, 124 College Ave.

Best Electricians: Bent Electrical Contractors Inc., 59A Inner Belt Road

Best Plumber: T.J. Sillari, Inc., 99 Albion St.

Best Law Firm: Smith, Berman, White, 403 Highland Ave.

Best Attorney: Attorney Phil Privitera, 59 Union Sq.

Best Insurance Agency: Wedgewood-Crane & Connolly, 19 College Ave.

Best Bank: Winter Hill Bank, winterhillbank.com

Best Branch Manager: Karen McCarthy, Winter Hill Bank

Best Bank Officer: Lisa Ramos, Century Bank

Best Paralegal: Paula LeBlanc, O’Donovan Law Office, 741 Broadway

Best Real Estate Company: The Norton Group, 699 Broadway

Best Real Estate Broker/Agent: Irene Bremis, James J. Bremis Realty, 1177 Broadway

Best Real Estate Rental Agent: John Pratti, The Norton Group, 699 Broadway

Best Employee: Amanda Hills, Century Bank

Best Florist: Ida Tauro, Bostonain Florist, 92 Highland Ave.

Best Waiter/Waitress: Zenalia Pereira, Buddy’s Diner, 113 Washington St.

Best Cook: Omar Djebbouri, Ball Sq Café, 708 Broadway

Best Short Order Cook: Jose Ramirez, Buddy’s Diner, 113 Washington St.

Best Convenient Store: 350 Market, 350 Broadway

Best Laundromat: Spin Cycle, 6 Main St.

Best Liquor Store: Winter Hill Liquor Mart, 313 Broadway

Best Barber: Tony Alibrandi, Alibrandi’s Barber Shop, 194 Holland St.

Best Hair Salon: Amal Niccoli, 731 Broadway

Best Gas Station: Good Gas, 345 Medford St.

Best Mechanic: Edwin Sola, Good Gas, 345 Medford St.

Best Painter: Bill Faber, Main St.

Best Pest Exterminator: Best Pest Control Services, 63 Elm St.

Best Dry Cleaners: Mystic Cleaners and Tailors, 282 Broadway

 

Best of Somerville Municipal Services:

Best Somerville Department: Communications Dept.

Best Somerville Official: Ed Bean, Director of Finance, Auditor

Best Somerville DPW Foreman/Supervisor: Tom Barry

Best City Employee DPW: Kevin Dewitt

Best City Employee City Hall/Annex: Front Office, Water Dept. Staff

Best City Elected Politician: Mary Jo Rossetti, Alderman At-Large

Best Teacher: Mario Sousa, Somerville High, CTE

Best Principal: Dr. Holly Hatch, East Somerville Community School

Best Nurse: Lynne Lenoir

Best Police Officer: Somerville Deputy Police Chief, Paul Trant

Best Fire Fighter: Karl Popken, Somerville Fire

Best Coach: Indira Evora, SHS Girls JV Basketball

 

Best of Somerville Arts/Entertainment:

Best Somerville Poet: Doug Holder

Best Photographer: Claudia Ferro

Best Commentary Writer: William C. Shelton

Best Somerville Celebrity: Jimmy Del Ponte

Best Somerville Historian: Bob “Monty” Doherty

Best Somerville Non Profit Agency: CAAS, 66-70 Union Square, Suite 104

Best Somerville Charity: Somerville Homeless Coalition, 1 Davis Square

 

Best Creative idea in 2017:

Aeronaut Brewing Company’s limited edition brew, “Municipal Freedom Gives National Strength,” in honor of the 175th Anniversary of Somerville

 
