Letter to the Editor – December 22

The 242st Marine Corps Birthday was held on November 10, 2017 to benefit Toys for Tots. I would like to thank the following businesses, organizations and individuals that supported the fundraiser.

Dunkin Donuts Foundry on Elm

Kay McCarthy Mark Killoren

Chuck Johnston Phe & Sam

Elisia Gould George Dilboy VFW Post 529

B-Fresh Medford VFW Post 1012

Ball Square Fine Wines Bob Moran

John Connolly Flat Bread Company

Maggiore Construction Corp. Dennis Sullivan

Porter Square Veterinarian George Dilboy VFW Post 529 Auxiliary

Atlas Liquors of Medford Porter Sq Star Market-Shaws

Boston Burger O-Ginger

Dentes Barber Shop The Somerville Times

I greatly appreciate the efforts of my committee and its chairman, Mark Killoren. A special thanks to Diane Ferola who, once again, went above and beyond the call of duty.

My thanks to all who participated in this event which allowed us to present a check for $1341.00 to Toys for Tots.

Respectfully Submitted.

Robert Hardy, Commander VFW Post 529

Note: Dilboy VFW Post 529 lost one of our finest veterans this year. Jimmy Hogan lost his battle with cancer. He was a veteran, former police officer and a friend to everyone. He will be missed.