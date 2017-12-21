Holiday Inn Boston-Bunker Hill hosts Cobble Hill residents for breakfast with Santa

A festive event took place last Wednesday, December 13, when the Holiday Inn Boston-Bunker Hill in Somerville hosted residents of Somerville’s Cobble Hill for a “Breakfast with Santa” event to celebrate the holiday season.

25 residents of Cobble Hill attended the breakfast event, complete with laughs and chatter with Santa Claus himself. Also in attendance were Jim Harvey, General Manager of Holiday Inn Boston-Bunker-Hill; Robyn Haye, Associate Director of Sales; Emilia Fertykowska, Conference Services Manager; Shannon Hogan, Catering Sales Manager; and Amy Ordway, Director of Sales.

