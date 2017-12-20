Somerville Kiwanis Head Start Christmas party

The Kiwanis Club of Somerville held its 18th annual Christmas Party for Early Head Start children on Sunday evening at the Somerville Holiday Inn. Forty-seven Head Start youngsters, accompanied by their families were sponsored by Kiwanis members who supplied them with salad, pizza and soft drinks before the big event, the appearance of Santa Clause. Thanks to the generosity of sponsoring members, Santa was able to present each child with a present selected just for him or her. A good time was had by all.

Last Thursday, the Somerville Kiwanis Club hosted a Toys for Tots luncheon at the Mount Vernon Restaurant. Kiwanis members were joined by friends from the Somerville Lions Club and Somerville Rotary Club where representatives from the United States Marine Corps Reserve accepted toys supplied by the three service clubs. The Somerville High School Chorus joined in to provide holiday music, which is one of the club’s highlights of the year.

“Somerville’s local service clubs do a great job providing important programs and services for the Somerville community,” said Kiwanis President, Paul Upton. “Members consist of local business leaders, government employees, or are retired, who volunteer their time, energy and financial support to make these important programs possible. Anyone interested in becoming a Kiwanis member can visit their website: www.somervillekiwanis.org, or like their Facebook page, Kiwanis Club of Somerville.