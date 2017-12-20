New Balance and New York Road Runners spread holiday cheer at Arthur D. Healey School

New Balance and New York Road Runners teamed up last Wednesday, December 13, to spread holiday cheer to students at the Arthur D. Healey School in Somerville. Approximately 50 students (grades 3 – 8) were gifted shoes through New York Road Runners and New Balance’s 1 for You 1 for Youth program.

(L to R): New Balance President and CEO Rob DeMartini; Third and fourth grade teacher and coach to the school’s Rising New York Road Runners team Julia Hermann; New York Road Runners President and CEO Michael Capiraso; New York Road Runners President of Events and Race Director of the TCS New York City Marathon Peter Ciaccia; and New York Road Runners Senior Vice President of Youth and Community Services Rachel Pratt.