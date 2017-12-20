Assembly Row Ice Sculpture Stroll

On December 20, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times
timesphoto's Ice Sculptures album on Photobucket

~Photos by Bobbie Toner

An Ice Sculpture Stroll was held on Friday, December 15, that featured ice carvings by the Somerville High Culinary Arts Program students.

Students sculpted from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., with assistance from Jeff Stuart, Chef Instructor and Culinary Arts teacher at Somerville High. The public took part in a stroll from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. to view the sculptures, vote for their favorite designs, and enjoy giveaways from select retailers at Assembly Row.

 
