Assembly Row Ice Sculpture Stroll

~Photos by Bobbie Toner

An Ice Sculpture Stroll was held on Friday, December 15, that featured ice carvings by the Somerville High Culinary Arts Program students.

Students sculpted from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., with assistance from Jeff Stuart, Chef Instructor and Culinary Arts teacher at Somerville High. The public took part in a stroll from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. to view the sculptures, vote for their favorite designs, and enjoy giveaways from select retailers at Assembly Row.