City officials commended for their service

Citations were awarded to outgoing members of the Board of Aldermen and other civil servants at the latest regular meeting of the Board last Thursday. Commendations were awarded to:

Alderman John M. Connolly, the longest serving alderman in the history of the City of Somerville, for his outstanding service to the people of Somerville as Alderman At-Large from 2007 to 2017, and, prior to that, as Ward Six Alderman from 1984 to 2005.

Alderman Maryann M. Heuston for her outstanding service to the people of Somerville as Ward 2 Alderman from 2002 to 2017.

Alderman Dennis M. Sullivan for his outstanding service to the people of Somerville as Alderman At-Large from 2004 to 2017.

Alderman Tony Lafuente for his outstanding service to the people of Somerville as Ward Four Alderman from 2012 to 2017.

Alderman Robert J. McWatters for his outstanding service to the people of Somerville as Ward Three Alderman from 2014 to 2017.

Alderman William A. White, Jr., for his distinguished service as President of the Board in 2017.

Ward 7 Alderman Katjana Ballantyne for her distinguished service as Vice President of the Board in 2017.

Clerk of Committees Rositha Durham for her outstanding service to the Board and its Committees in 2017.

Assistant Clerk of Committees Peter Forcellese for his outstanding service to the Board and its Committees in 2017.

Assistant Clerk of Committees Charles Sillari for his outstanding service to the Board and its Committees in 2017.

