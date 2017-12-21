Bad blood at the Stop and Shop

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to the Stop and Shop store at Alewife Brook Parkway last week on reports of two customers fighting.

Upon arrival a woman known to them as Kafia Mohamed standing near the entrance abutting Alewife Brook Parkway. According to reports, she was visibly upset, crying and yelling at two other females standing a few feet away.

The officers took separated Mohamed aside and asked the other two females to wait inside.

Mohamed, still excited from the altercation, was reportedly yelling and stated that she is “sick and tired of being harassed.”

After a while the officers were able to calm her down and she stated that she has been having an issue with one of the other women for some time. She spoke of a dispute involving the same parties that occurred in October, to which one of the officers on scene had responded.

When asked what had occurred today in the store, Mohamed replied that she was standing in line at the customer service desk when she heard her name being called. When she turned around she reportedly saw the other woman in question and asked to speak with her. An argument reportedly ensued and Mohamed stated that the other woman punched her several times. Mohamed denied physically striking the other woman in any way.

Mohamed was asked to remain outside with one officer while another officer spoke to the alleged victim.

The woman had told police that Mohamed verbally and physically attacked her while she was in line waiting to pay for food items. The officers reported that they could see a slight scratch on her right cheek area.

While the woman was being medically evaluated, police officers spoke with her friend, who witnessed the entire altercation.

The witness reportedly stated that she was waiting in line with with her friend to pay for items when they observed Mohamed in line at the customer service desk. She said she advised her friend not to communicate with Mohamed, because she knew a fight would ensue due to the nature of their relationship.

The witness then stated that when Mohamed saw her friend she approached her in an aggressive manner and yelled. The witness said she stepped between her friend and Mohamed and yelled, “She is pregnant, she is pregnant!” and not to hit her.

The witness reportedly stated that Mohamed then attacked her friend by punching her. She and a store employee were able to break up the fight and subdue Mohamed. However, she reportedly remained belligerent and disorderly.

Based on various witness reports, Mohamed was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant female.