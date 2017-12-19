Somerville City Hall vandalized

On Saturday, December 9, at approximately 1:30 a.m., alarms went off at Somerville’s City Hall. Police discovered three broken windows (front door, basement, and 2nd-floor windows on the School St. side).

The suspect was observed on surveillance footage, but Somerville Police needs your help to try to identify the suspect. If anyone has any information on the suspect, they can email Sgt. Michael Capasso at mcapasso@police.somerville.ma.us or call 617-625-1600 ext 7276. You may also leave a tip anonymously via our TIP411 App Please use the subject line “VANDALISM”.

— Somerville Police Dept.