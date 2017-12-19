Somerville Police Crime Log December 11 – December 16

Arrests :

Kafia Mohamed, of 1374 Broadway 6B, December 11, 12:14 p.m., arrested at Alewife Brook Pkwy. on a charge of aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant female.

Linda Cardalino, of 1 Snow Terr., December 12, 8:46 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

Felipe Leao, of 8 Hinkley St., December 14, 6:09 p.m., arrested on charges of distribution of a class D drug and drug possession to distribute.

Courtney Brooks, of 7 Acadia St., Dorchester, December 15, 4:53 p.m., arrested on a warrant charge of larceny over $250.

Paul Denis, of 156 Cherry St., December 16, 3:52 p.m., arrested at Tufts St. on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

Waddell Williams, of 140 Eustis St., Boston, December 16, 4:02 p.m., arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and uninsured motor vehicle or trailer.