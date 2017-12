Board of Alderman Meetings Cancelled

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone has cancelled the Special Meeting of the Board of Aldermen previously scheduled for Monday, December 18, 2017, at 6:00 PM.

President William A. White, Jr. has cancelled the Regular Meeting of the Board of Aldermen previously scheduled for Thursday, December 28, 2017, at 7:00 PM.

The next meeting of the Board of Aldermen is the Organizational Meeting scheduled for Monday, January 1, at 5:00 PM, in the Aldermanic Chambers, City Hall.

The next Regular Meeting of the Board of Aldermen is the Regular Meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 11, at 7:00 PM, in the Aldermanic Chambers, City Hall.