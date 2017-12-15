Obituary: Retired Somerville Police Officer Arthur J. Pino, Sr

PINO, Arthur J. Sr. – Retired Officer, Somerville Police Dept., Of Somerville, December 8, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Maureen E. (McCoy).

Dear son of the late John and Domenica Pino.

Devoted father of Mary Beth Pino-Fee and her husband Joseph of Medford, Arthur J. Pino, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Methuen, Thomas B. Pino and his wife Julie of Melrose, William J. Pino and his wife Noelle of Somerville.

Loving brother of Susan Carleton of Barnstable, Salvatore J. Pino of Somerville and the late Anthony, John, Sadie, Mary, Josephine, Joseph, Rudolph, Frank, and Samuel. Brother in law of Marlene Pino of Somerville.

Dear Papa of Michael, Gianna, Vanessa, John, Francis, Thomas, Jason, Vincent, Robert, Isabella, and Ava. Brother in law of Alice Holloran and her late husband Joseph, Peter and Lucille McCoy, Cathy and Frank Mainero, William and Jeanette McCoy, Susan and Michael Coveney and the late Nancy and John Christopher. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home Monday morning at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Medford at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday 2-6 pm. Interment, Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. http://www.dohertyfuneralservice.com/

If you wish donations may be made in Arthur’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.