Somerville masseur indicted in connection with four alleged sexual assaults

Investigators Urge Anyone with Information to Come Forward

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police David Fallon have announced that Joshua Bohrer, 37, of Somerville, was indicted yesterday by a Middlesex Superior Court Grand Jury on two counts of rape in connection with alleged sexual assaults of two female customers of his massage business, Karma Body Work, in Somerville. The defendant was previously directly indicted on January 31, 2017 and arraigned on two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on March 9, 2017 in connection with two alleged sexual assaults of two different female customers.

All four victims were first-time clients of the defendant who reported that in the course of their massages the defendant inappropriately touched them.

Between May and August of 2016, the Somerville Police Department received two complaints from two different women who alleged that they had been sexually assaulted by the defendant during their massages. Somerville Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office investigated these incidents resulting in the defendant being directly indicted. At his arraignment on March 9, the defendant was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he not have any female massage clients.

On November 6, 2017, a third female reported to Somerville Police that she had allegedly been sexually assaulted by the defendant on October 31, 2017. The defendant was subsequently arrested on November 7 and has been held without bail. On December 8, a fourth woman informed authorities that she had allegedly been inappropriately touched during her massage by the defendant on September 29, 2017.

Anyone with information or who would like to come forward is encouraged to contact the Family Services Unit of the Somerville Police Department at (617) 625-1600 ext 7237

These charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The prosecutor assigned to this case is Assistant District Attorney Kate Kleimola. The Victim Witness Advocate is Joseph Bernstein.