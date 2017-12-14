Live Ice Sculpting by Somerville High Students Highlights Event at Assembly Row

Students and instructors from Somerville High Culinary Arts Program will be carving ice sculptures as part of kickoff to 2018 mentorship program with Earls Kitchen + Bar

Assembly Row, the bourgeoning neighborhood development just minutes from downtown Boston, will hold an Ice Sculpture Stroll on Friday, Dec. 15 that features ice carvings by the Somerville High Culinary Arts Program students.

Students will be sculpting from 4-6 p.m., with assistance from Jeff Stuart, Chef Instructor and Culinary Arts teacher at Somerville High. The public is invited to a stroll from 6-9 p.m. to view the sculptures, vote for their favorite designs, and enjoy giveaways from select retailers at Assembly Row.

Media is invited to capture the event, as well as interview participants from the Somerville High Culinary Arts Program and Assembly Row.

What: Ice Sculpture Stroll

Who: Somerville High Culinary Program Students

Earls Kitchen + Bar

Select Assembly Row merchants

Where: Assembly Row

When: Friday, Dec. 15

Sculpting: 4 – 6 p.m.

Stroll: 6 – 9 p.m.