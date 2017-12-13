Tips for fighting the flu during holiday travels

By Dr. Robin Mayfield

physician at CareWell Urgent Care in Somerville

The holiday season is here, but unfortunately so is flu season. The flu virus is unpredictable and this year Massachusetts has already seen widespread flu activity – just weeks before the holiday season is in full swing. This time of year is one of the busiest for travel as families try to get together for celebrations. If you are traveling by mass transportation like airplanes, you’re bound to come in contact with someone who’s sick. Here are some quick tips to help you avoid feeling lousy for your celebrations.

Wash your hands – really

It’s a no-brainer, but washing your hands is really the most important thing of all – especially when you’re passing through airports that tens of thousands of other passengers have passed through. It’s important to be thorough with warm water and soap, and lather all over for at least 20 seconds. Alcohol based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available.

Be conscious of what you are touching

Surfaces touched by many hands such as poles and hand railings are loaded with viruses. We can prevent infection by avoiding touching our eyes, nose, and mouth. And, if possible, avoid close contact, sharing utensils, or drinks with sick friends and family. Wash your hands frequently.

Take care of your body

A healthy body is your first line of defense when you’re surrounded by others who are sick. It can be hard to resist all the goodies this time of year, but it’s important to maintain a healthy diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Adequate exercise (even though it’s cold out) is also a must, as well as getting plenty of sleep. Develop stress management techniques such as meditation, yoga, music, art, or whatever helps with diffusing stress. If you have most of those things under control, you’ll be setting your body up to handle any illnesses that come your way.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is key to helping keep your immune system healthy. Airplane cabins can get very dry with higher altitudes. Most heated homes and workplaces also have much lower humidity at this time of year increasing the amount of fluid you would usually need. Remember to take into account drinks high in caffeine and alcohol, which can make you lose more fluid than you are consuming. Dehydration can weaken your immune system, make you more susceptible to getting sick, and cause dizziness and headaches.

Get a flu shot – now

Getting a flu shot is the most effective way to protect yourself from the flu virus. If you haven’t already gotten one, it’s not too late. Many worry about the safety of vaccines. However, the risks of severe illness if you don’t get the flu shot are much higher than the risks of getting it. If you get the flu after getting the vaccine, your symptoms are likely to be less severe and last for a shorter period of time. The vaccine takes about two weeks to take full effect, but partial protection is better than nothing. And if you’re hoping for it to help protect you during your holiday travels, it’s best to get it sooner rather than later. Luckily you can stop by local urgent care centers without an appointment and be taken care of in just a few minutes.

You should call your physician or go to your local urgent care center if you have been exposed to someone who has the flu. There are antiviral medicines which can be prescribed that can help prevent you from getting the flu.

Lastly, if you develop symptoms of the flu, which usually include fever, body aches, headache and cough, see a healthcare provider as soon as possible. If indicated a test can be done and, antiviral medications are most helpful, if started within the first couple days of symptoms.

No one wants their holiday plans to be ruined from getting sick on the way to the celebrations. We all hope to stay healthy, but if you do get sick and find your symptoms worsening when you’re out of town, visit a local urgent care center and they’ll have you back to celebrating in no time.