Newstalk – December 13

The Next Wave and Full Circle Alternative schools’ 22nd Annual Tree Lot Fundraiser is being held at a new location this year, at the Edgerly Building on the corner of Cross Street and Bonair Street. All proceeds will go to supporting student scholarships, trips and behavioral management programs. The lot is operated entirely by teachers and students, who volunteer their time on evenings and weekends during the busy holiday season. The trees and decorative wreaths are being sold from now to December 18 between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. during the week and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the weekends.

Happy birthdays this week: Happy birthday to Doug Carriger, who is celebrating this week. We hope he has a great day for himself. Happy birthday to DPW nice guy Kevin McDevitt, who also is celebrating this week. Hopefully, he will get what he wants for his birthday. Happy birthday to the nicest real estate professional around, Irene Bremis. We hope she has a great birthday, and what a way to end a great year in RE. Happy birthday to Ann Cassesso-Ercolini, who is also celebrating this week, from a great East Somerville family. We hope she has a great birthday. Happy birthday to David Bassett, who grew up on Florence Street. We hope he also has a great birthday. To one of the nicest lifelong Somerville ladies, Stacy Hersey Buckley. We hope she has a great day for herself. Happy birthday to Cheryl Callahan, who is celebrating this week. We hope she also has a great day. Happy birthday to the ever popular Maria Curtatone, who is celebrating this week. We hope she has a great day and a great year coming up. Happy birthday to one of our good friends, Ron Lakerveld, who moved to the South and is now planning on moving to Central America. We wish him the very best. Always a nice guy. Happy birthday to another one of our good old friends, Mike Seaver, who is one of the owners of ERA Key Realty Services out of Franklin. A nice guy who loves Somerville.

The Somerville Illuminations Tour takes place on Saturday, December 16. Residents and visi-tors are invited to the Somerville Arts Council event. Tour guides will lead trolleys past some of the city’s most spectacular displays of holiday lights, sharing stories about the families that decorate and providing local historic trivia en route. Tours depart from the City Hall Concourse, 93 Highland Ave., every 45 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments, choral music and craft activities will be available inside City Hall. Trolley Tour tickets will be available at the Blue Cloud Gallery, 713 Broadway. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. For more information, visit www.somervilleartscouncil.org/illuminationstour.

The Somerville Times Best of Somerville winners will be announced in the December 20 edition. If you didn’t get your vote in you can still let us know who and what you like best in Somerville. You can email your choices, mail them to the office or just call 617 666-4010 and leave a message. Show your pride in a person, business or place you like and want to vote for. We have been receiving a lot of ballots. If you haven’t sent yours in do so today. Your vote counts.

The Somerville Ceremonial Menorah Lighting is set for Tuesday, December 19, at 5:30 p.m. with the Rabbi Eliana from Temple B’nai Brith. All members of the community are invited to join Mayor Curtatone and city staff for a brief ceremony and photo on the City Hall Concourse, 93 Highland Ave. The Menorah will be lit each night of Hanukkah, and the ceremony will officially take place on the final night of Hanukkah. Light refreshments will be served.

Order cookies and rolls baked by Somerville High School Culinary Arts students by Friday, December 15 for your holiday event. Visit the website to find the form and more information: http://www.somerville.k12.ma.us/bistro.

The City of Somerville Health and Human Services Department (HHS) is offering free flu shots for anyone age 4 and up, with or without health insurance. Free vaccines are still available. HHS is hosting a final clinic from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at St. Benedict Parish, 21 Hathorn St., on Sunday, January 7. You can also stop by the HHS office at City Hall Annex, 50 Evergreen Ave., during normal business hours to get your flu shot. The office is open MWF 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Th 8:30am-7:30pm, F 8:30am-12:30pm. If you do have health insurance, please bring your Health Insurance Card (this includes Medicare).

Tough Plants for Tough Places at the Somerville Garden Club – Dan Jaffe, propagator and stock bed grower for the New England Wild Flower Society, will give a presentation on practical tips for choosing plants that can grow in the toughest places and withstand severe drought, such as the one we had in 2016, tonight, Wednesday, December 13. Ask the nursery for plants to fill sunny areas with rich soils and the options are endless, but most gardeners have those spaces they’d rather the neighbors not notice. How about the roadsides with the endless barrage of sand and salt? Or the area out back that receives 12 hours of direct light and only has three inches of soil above the ledge? What about that spot under the pine trees where the conditions are dry, acidic and shady? Join Dan Jaffe to learn about those plants that can fill the toughest areas on the landscape. From maple leaf viburnum to lowbush blueberry. All Somerville Garden Club meetings are free and open to the public. Meetings are held 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Tufts Administration Building (TAB), 167 Holland Street, second floor, wheelchair accessible. Parking is available, and the building is a ten-minute walk from the Davis Square MBTA stop. For additional information please visit www.somervillegardenclub.org.

John F Kennedy School Winter concerts are coming up. Grades K-3 on Tuesday, December 19, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Grades 4-8 on Wednesday, December 20, 9:00 a.m. at the JFK Cafetorium, 5 Cherry St., Somerville.

Families can enjoy an evening of circus entertainment in Somerville on December 15. Cirque Us! is offering a night of high-flying fun, featuring aerialists, jugglers, acrobats and clowns. The show is comprised exclusively of youth and young adult performers. The artists, who discovered the love of circus as children, consist of alumni from Circus Smirkus, The Midnight Circus, Circus Monti and current students at the New England Center for Circus Arts, École Nationale de Cirque and École de Cirque de Quebec. The family-friendly show reflects the mission of Cirque Us! to bring high-level, affordable circus shows to local communities. Show times are 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. at the Somerville Arts at the Armory. For more information visit http://www.thecirqueus.com.