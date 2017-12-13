Somerville’s annual tree lighting ceremony

By Kalina Newman

The holiday spirit was in the air Thursday as crowds gathered at Somerville City Hall to witness the annual Christmas Tree lighting. There were performances from the Somerville High School Band, the Somerville High School Chorus and the Somerville Community Chorus. After the tree was lit, the Somerville Fire and Police Departments led a small parade that featured a lit-up fire truck as Santa waved from the front.

“This is always a great event and is always a joy to have every year,” said Mayor Joseph Curtatone, who was in attendance. “We have our wonderful ‘One Somerville’ sign up on display on City Hall and a beautiful tree to go along with it.”

David Giessou, the director of the Somerville Community Chorus, had his chorus wear Santa hats for the occasion.

“We participate every year and like to be part of the community. It’s a tradition we love,” said Giessou.

Following the outdoor festivities, everyone moved inside Somerville High School for a photo op with Santa and complimentary refreshments.

~Photos by Claudia Ferro