Somerville’s RESPOND, Inc. earn $7,000 grant

The Allstate Foundation grant to support nonprofit’s work to help end domestic violence and financial abuse

Seven Allstate agency owners from the Greater Somerville area recently came together to secure a $7,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant to benefit RESPOND, Inc. in addition to providing the organization with much-needed supplies collected from the multi-agency donation drive. The grant will support the nonprofit organization’s mission to help end domestic violence and financial abuse.

The agency owners each earned $1,000 for RESPOND, Inc. by holding a public supply drive to collect household items, toiletries, clothing, gift cards and other items for people helped by the organization. RESPOND, Inc. will use the $7,000 grant to further its work in the community.

The participating Allstate volunteers are among thousands of agency owners and financial specialists around the country working to strengthen communities by volunteering their time to support the causes they care about most.

“I’ve personally seen how providing needed items and teaching domestic violence survivors how to financially empower themselves helps them break free of their situation,” said Allstate agency owner Adaias Souza. “Being able to help people in my community is important to me – and it’s a big part of who my fellow Allstate agency owners and I are as local residents and business owners. We’re proud to have been able to come together for RESPOND, Inc. and the people the organization serves across our community.”

In recognition of his longstanding efforts to combat domestic violence and support those affected by abuse, Souza received the 2017 RESPOND, Inc. Marie Siraco Community Activism Award. Each year, the award is given to an individual who has made outstanding contributions in activism or community service, in local communities and beyond, in the field of domestic violence.

“Adaias has been a key ally in our work to end domestic violence, dedicating his time and talent year after year, said Jessica Brayden, Executive Director, RESPOND, Inc. “From raising funds to building awareness and connecting clients to critical resources, Adaias, along with his fellow volunteers and The Allstate Foundation, have been exceptional supporters of our mission.”

RESPOND, Inc. is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving for communities and nonprofits across the U.S.:

· Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed over $400 million to support community nonprofits.

· In 2016, The Allstate Foundation contributed more than $25 million to communities across the U.S.

· Each October, domestic violence nonprofits across the country participate in the Purple Purse Challenge to raise funds for financial empowerment programs for domestic violence survivors. This year, more than 220 domestic violence nonprofits, including RESPOND, Inc. participated. Along with the Allstate Foundation grants awarded, more than $4.18 million was raised during the Purple Purse Challenge. To learn more and donate, visit PurplePurse.com.

Participating Allstate agency owners include (in alphabetical order by last name):

· Christine Bamberger, Milford

· Nick Daddona, North Dartmouth

· John Frankiewicz

· Ryan Grande, Kingston

· Miriam Hayden, Plymouth

· Patty Prashad, Fitchburg

· Adaias Souza, Somerville

About The Allstate Foundation