Somerville Police Crime Log December 4 – December 9

Arrests :

*

Kevin Banos, of 47 Hanson, December 4, 2:47 p.m., arrested at Walnut St. on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Kevin Banos, of 47 Hanson, December 4, 8:12 p.m., arrested at Washington St. on charges of threat to commit a crime, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Darryll Lydon, of 7 Wisconsin Ave., December 5, 10:14 a.m., arrested at Canal St. on a charge of larceny over $250, and on a warrant charge of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Pentagrammaton Antoine, of 80 Jackson Circle, Cambridge, December 5, 3:40 p.m., arrested at Memorial Rd. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and unregistered motor vehicle.

Chris Reyes, of 240 Albany St., Cambridge, December 6, 2:22 p.m., arrested at Knowlton St. on warrant charges of assault and battery on a police officer, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and unregistered motor vehicle.

Julio Rolon-Lopez, of 172 Central Ave., Chelsea, December 7, 1:23 a.m., arrested at North St. on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and failure to stop or yield.

Ryan Audette, December 9, 8:15 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, larceny over $250, possession of a class B drug, uninsured motor vehicle or trailer, and utter false check.