Tufts Police Issue Safety Warning

A search of the area by the Tufts University Police, the Somerville Police and the Medford Police was conducted with negative results.

The suspect was described as a male, dark complexion, late teens to early twenties, 5’8”, wearing a black and blue jacket and black pants.

While victims of a crimes are never to blame for criminal activity, TUPD recommends the following risk reduction and safety precautions:

Remain alert and observant of the people around you. If you think someone is following you, move quickly toward an open store or restaurant.

Don’t be afraid to call out for help. Walk with purpose, head up, no earbuds and don’t be distracted by electronic devices.

Stick to well-lit and well-travelled routes and walk with friends whenever possible.

Utilize the SafeRide service by calling Tufts Police at (617) 627-3030 or from a campus phone dial X-73030.

Program the Tufts Police number into your cell phone so you will be prepared in an emergency (617-627-6911).

Report any suspicious persons or circumstances to Tufts Police immediately at 617-627-6911 or x66911 from an on-campus phone, or dial 911 for off campus emergencies.

If you have any information regarding the above incident please contact the Tufts Police as soon as possible at 617-627-3030 or x73030 from an off campus phone or call the Somerville Police at 617-625-1600.