Tufts Police Issue Safety Warning

A search of the area by the Tufts University Police, the Somerville Police and the Medford Police was conducted with negative results.
The suspect was described as a male, dark complexion, late teens to early twenties, 5’8”, wearing a black and blue jacket and black pants.
While victims of a crimes are never to blame for criminal activity, TUPD recommends the following risk reduction and safety precautions:
- Remain alert and observant of the people around you. If you think someone is following you, move quickly toward an open store or restaurant.
- Don’t be afraid to call out for help. Walk with purpose, head up, no earbuds and don’t be distracted by electronic devices.
- Stick to well-lit and well-travelled routes and walk with friends whenever possible.
- Utilize the SafeRide service by calling Tufts Police at (617) 627-3030 or from a campus phone dial X-73030.
- Program the Tufts Police number into your cell phone so you will be prepared in an emergency (617-627-6911).
- Report any suspicious persons or circumstances to Tufts Police immediately at 617-627-6911 or x66911 from an on-campus phone, or dial 911 for off campus emergencies.
If you have any information regarding the above incident please contact the Tufts Police as soon as possible at 617-627-3030 or x73030 from an off campus phone or call the Somerville Police at 617-625-1600.