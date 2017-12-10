Menorah Lighting Ceremony on City Hall Concourse

Join Mayor Curtatone and City staff for Somerville’s annual ceremonial lighting of a Menorah on the City Hall Concourse on December 19 at 5:30 p.m., with Rabbi Eliana from Temple B’nai Brith. All members of the community are invited to join Mayor Curtatone and City staff for a brief ceremony and photo on the City Hall Concourse. The Menorah will be lit each night of Hanukkah, though the ceremony will officially take place on the final night of Hanukkah. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information on the City’s holiday events, please call 311 (617-666-3311 from outside the City).

