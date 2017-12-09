What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

Somerville Neighborhood News (SNN) is a hyper-local news service created to help inform and strengthen the community. In an increasingly consolidated media landscape where corporate media companies have more control of local stations and their news content, SNN strives to give coverage to under-reported local issues and produce stories that are important to Somerville’s diverse population.



Somerville Neighborhood News is a community-service production of Somerville Media Center, created by staff, interns, volunteers, and professional journalists. If you have any questions, local stories that you would like covered, or are interested in getting involved, email us at news@somervillemedia.org.

