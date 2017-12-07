Somerville Veterans Office Collecting Donations For Troop Care Packages

Somerville Office of Veterans’ Services Partners with Fisher College Student Veterans for “Adopt-a-Service Member” Campaign

For 11 Years Fisher College has adopted a service member overseas and in their honor, the Fisher community has come together to assemble care packages to send to our troops overseas. This year, the Somerville Office of Veterans’ Services joins the Fisher College Student Veterans’ Organization to collect items to send to our troops.

Through Thursday, December 14, the Somerville community is invited to drop off donations that will be sent to our troops. A list of needed items to select from is below. Your thoughtful donation will help to bring a little bit of home to one of our many soldiers, sailors, marines, or members of the airforce and coast guard stationed around the world.

Donations can be dropped off at the Office of Veterans’ Services located in the City Hall Annex at 50 Evergreen Ave. or at the Welcome desk at Somerville City Hall during business hours (remember: City Hall is open late Thursdays until 7:30 p.m. and closes early Friday at 12:30 p.m.). If you have any questions, please contact Bryan Bishop at Somerville Veterans’ Services (617-625-6600 x 4710).

Donation items:

Crackers, sandwich crackers, pretzels, nuts, protein bars, granola bars, trail mix, peanut butter, jelly, beef jerky, Oreos, single serving drink mix, gum, mints, sunflower seeds, instant oatmeal, baby wipes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, disposable razors, shaving cream, foot powder, baby powder, bar soap, shampoo, deodorant, chapstick, sunblock, Q-tips, books, magazines, crossword puzzles, cards, and card games.