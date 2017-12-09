Somerville Public Schools District Winter Concerts

Enjoy the sounds of the season and support our student musicians at upcoming Winter Concerts throughout the district:
- Brown School Winter Concert: Monday, December 11, 6:30 p.m. at the Somerville High School Auditorium, 81 Highland Avenue
- El Sistema Somerville Winter Concert: Tuesday, December 12, 7:00 p.m. at the ESCS Auditorium, 50 Cross St.
- Winter Hill School Winter Concert: Thursday, December 14, 9:30-11:15 a.m. at the SHS Auditorium, 81 Highland Ave.
- All-City Middle School Winter Concert: Thursday, December 14, 6:30 p.m. at the SHS Auditorium
- East Somerville Community School Winter Concert: Tuesday, December 19, 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the ESCS Auditorium
- Healey Grades 3-8 Winter Concert: Thursday, December 21, 9:15-10:30 a.m. at the Healey Cafeteria, 5 Meacham St.
- Somerville High School Winter Concert: Thursday, December 21, 6:30 p.m. at the SHS Auditorium
- Argenziano Winter Concert: Friday, December 22, 9:15-10:40 a.m. at the Argenziano School, 290 Washington St.