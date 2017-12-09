Somerville Public Schools District Winter Concerts

On December 9, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times

Enjoy the sounds of the season and support our student musicians at upcoming Winter Concerts throughout the district:

  • Brown School Winter Concert: Monday, December 11, 6:30 p.m. at the Somerville High School Auditorium, 81 Highland Avenue
  • El Sistema Somerville Winter Concert: Tuesday, December 12, 7:00 p.m. at the ESCS Auditorium, 50 Cross St.
  • Winter Hill School Winter Concert: Thursday, December 14, 9:30-11:15 a.m. at the SHS Auditorium, 81 Highland Ave.
  • All-City Middle School Winter Concert: Thursday, December 14, 6:30 p.m. at the SHS Auditorium
  • East Somerville Community School Winter Concert: Tuesday, December 19, 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the ESCS Auditorium
  • Healey Grades 3-8 Winter Concert: Thursday, December 21, 9:15-10:30 a.m. at the Healey Cafeteria, 5 Meacham St.
  • Somerville High School Winter Concert: Thursday, December 21, 6:30 p.m. at the SHS Auditorium
  • Argenziano Winter Concert: Friday, December 22, 9:15-10:40 a.m. at the Argenziano School, 290 Washington St.

 

 

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »