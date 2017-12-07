The Tufts University Department of Music presents Tufts Sunday Concert Series – Tufts Wind Ensemble: Poetry in the Winds, by Tufts Wind Ensemble, in the Distler Performance Hall at the Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 3 p.m.



The Tufts Wind Ensemble explores settings of poems and pieces inspired by poems. Music by Claude Debussy, Jim Curnow, Robert W. Smith, Alfred Reed, and student Soprano soloist Nathalie Andrade will sing Lewis Buckley’s “Sandburg Reflections”, a setting of four poems by Carl Sandburg. John McCann, director.

The Granoff Music Center is located at 20 Talbot Avenue on Tufts’ Medford/Somerville campus. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit as.tufts.edu/music/musiccenter or call the Granoff Music Center Box Office at 617.627.3679.