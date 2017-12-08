~Photos by Claudia Ferro

The Next Wave and Full Circle Alternative schools’ 22nd Annual Tree Lot Fundraiser is well underway at the Edgerly Building on the corner of Cross Street and Bonair Street.



With proceeds going to support student scholarships, trips and behavioral management programs, the lot is operated entirely by teachers and students, who volunteer their time on evenings and weekends during the busy holiday season.

The trees and decorative wreaths are on sale at the lot until December 18, between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. during the week and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the weekends.