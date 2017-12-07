Christmas Tree Lighting Tonight

Join Mayor Curtatone and City staff for Somerville’s annual holiday celebrations, kicking off on Thursday, December 7, with the Christmas Tree Lighting and visit from Santa Claus, on the City Hall Concourse.

The annual Christmas Tree lighting will start the holiday festivities on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with Santa Claus in the Somerville High School Culinary Arts Bistro (atrium entrance). Santa Claus will be escorted by the Somerville Fire and Police Departments for the ceremony and will be available for photos following the tree lighting. All children attending the ceremony will also receive a gift from Santa. Live entertainment for the event will feature: the Somerville High School Band and Chorus, the Somerville Community Chorus, and El Sistema Somerville. Following the tree lighting, refreshments will be served at SHS, where children will be able to meet Santa.