Historic Somerville merchandise on sale for the holiday season

Just in time to complete your holiday shopping, the Somerville Historic Preservation Commission has “Preserving Somerville” merchandise available for sale. The T-shirts (youth and adult sizes), long-sleeved shirts, and tote bags, designed by Somerville High School students, come in a variety of colors that can be viewed on the Commission’s website at www.somervillema.gov/historicpreservation. Full color woven and washable afghans are also available and include images of iconic historic sites in the City.

All items are available for purchase online by credit card and then pick-up at City Hall, 93 Highland Avenue. Checks should be made payable to “City of Somerville- Historic Celebration Fund.” Arrangements may also be made for mailing or delivery of items within Somerville, by contacting in advance Brandon Wilson at BWilson@somervillema.gov, or 617-625-6600 ext. 2500.

Prices for shirts and tote bags range from $10 to $20, and afghans are $65. Fifty percent of the item price may be considered a tax deductible donation; proceeds will benefit City preservation projects, including the Historic Plaque Program, Preservation Awards Program, and numerous heritage education projects. All items are also available at the Somerville Museum, 1 Westwood Rd. (by appointment: 617-666-9810), and current Somerville Museum members are eligible for a ten percent discount.

For more information, contact Brandon Wilson at BWilson@somervillema.gov, 617-625-6600 ext. 2500.