Discharged employee just couldn’t let it go

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to TJ Maxx/Homegoods last Saturday on reports that an employee who causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the offending party, Patrice Cineus, of Dorchester, reportedly inside the store yelling and screaming.

According to reports, Cineus was upset that his employment was terminated and did not like being told to leave the store.

The officers asked Cineus to step outside to speak with him and direct him to leave the premises. The officers attempted to convince Cineus to leave, but he reportedly turned back and continued his tirade. I could not hear what was going on at this point. He was being loud, vulgar, and flailing his arms and hands when he spoke, police said.

When asked once again to leave, Cineus reportedly said he would do so, but that he was coming back and he was going to cause a scene.

“Be ready”, Cineus reportedly said, “tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. I’m gonna be back here”.

Cineus was told that his behavior and language was inappropriate and that he had been asked to leave the area multiple times by each officer and the store manager.

Cineus refused to cooperate and was told he was under arrest, and when taken by the wrist reportedly pulled away.

Cineus reportedly did not stop yelling until he was finally placed inside the Mobile Detention Unit, approximately five minutes later. He was subsequently booked and charged with disorderly conduct.