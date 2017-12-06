A Christmas/holiday party to remember

By Tom Bannister

On Monday night at the Mt. Vernon Restaurant, both The Norton Group Real Estate and The Somerville Times had their second annual joint Christmas/holiday dinner party. Approximately 30 individuals associated with both companies enjoyed a great night of good fun and celebration together. Gifts were presented to all who attended. It was a great night. If you are looking for a great place for a holiday party, it’s hard to beat the Mt. Vernon. The food was excellent and the desert was the talk of the night – well, except for the speech by the host. 2017 was a good year, by comparison, and hopefully 2018 will be another one.

~Photos by Claudia Ferro