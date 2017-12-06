Angels at East Somerville Community School

By Tom Bannister

On December 5, Somerville Attorney Philip Privitera and Former Executive Director of the Schools for Children, Inc., Theodore Wilson, visited the East Somerville Community School. They were welcomed by Principal Dr. Holly Hatch and School Counselors Jean Devanthry and Carlie Calioro, and then, introduced to three seventh graders named Ana, Douglas and Zia.

The students explained they are leaders of a newly formed group, consisting of approximately 8 students. The group creates Public Service Messages for younger students aimed at promoting better relations and community life. The group is currently working on an Anti-Bullying campaign and a video to be shown to all classes.

Privitera commented: “I am always impressed with the work of the students at the East Somerville Community School. They foster and embrace a sense of community which stems from their talented teachers and leaders, such as Student Counselor Jean Devanthry and many others.”

Privitera, who was born in Somerville, lived in Somerville, and continues to work in Somerville, further commented: “It’s always fulfilling to come back to ESCS each year and see, first-hand, the growth of the children of Somerville both educationally and socially.”

Privitera and Wilson presented Principal Dr. Holly Hatch with a donation of $1,000 raised from the Angel Fund by the Freemason’s Mystic Valley Lodge in Arlington. The funds will be used to defray the costs of materials for school holiday celebrations and crafts, as well as, to subsidize gifts for families in need and to serve other need-based uses at the discretion of the East Somerville Community School.