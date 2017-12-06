City seeks to increase fines and penalties for rodent control violations

By Jim Clark

The City of Somerville’s Board of Aldermen once again took a look at the issue of rodent control at their latest meeting, this time examining the possibilities of increasing penalties and fines for those who do not follow established guidelines in the ongoing battle against rodent infestation.

An amendment to the current ordinances governing these guidelines was proposed by Ward 5 Alderman Mark Niedergang.

In the first of two Aldermanic Ordinances, Niedergang asked for the Board’s Committee on Legislative Matters to amend Section 1 -11, “Penalties and violations” of the City Code of Ordinances to increase the fines on Rodent Control from first offense $50, second offense $100, third and subsequent offense $300 to first offense $100, second offense $300, third and subsequent offense $500.

A second amendment request asks that the same section of the City Code of Ordinances increase the fines on trash outside of places of business from first offense $50, second offense $100, third and subsequent offense $300 to first offense $100, second offense $300, third and subsequent offense $500.

Niedergang shared a personal experience with members of the Board that led him to sponsoring the amendments:

“I had dinner at the Highland Kitchen with a friend a couple of Sunday nights ago and he parked in the parking lot across the street, in the Dunkin’ Donuts and other retail businesses’ parking lot,” Niedergang began. “And when we came out after dinner, there was this huge pile of donuts and muffins right in front of the dumpster on the street. It’s like perfect rat food. I mean it was huge.”

Niedergang said that he contacted Inspectional Services the next day, and the business in violation was subsequently cited and they cleaned up the area.

The alderman followed up by sending an email to Inspectional Services, which in part stated that it was too bad that the fine was only $50. “It would be great if the fine was more,” Niedergang said, “So I though why not? If we have a huge rat problem in our city why should the first fine for doing something like this, leaving your garbage out be only $50? I mean, let’s really hit people with it, so it hits them where it hurts and so that they change their behavior.”

Niedergang further pointed out that “$50 is pocket change for a lot of people.”

Finding no opposition to the proposed amendments by the Board, the request was referred to the Committee on Legislative Matters for further review and recommendations.