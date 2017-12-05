 Community Path repairs postponed

Pages
The City of Somerville’s Engineering Department announced this week that construction previously scheduled to begin in November for the Community Path, between Buena Vista Rd. and the Cambridge line, will be postponed until 2018.
The project will repair drainage systems in that area to address recurring flooding issues and to improve safety.
When the start of work is rescheduled, additional notification will be provided.
— City of Somerville