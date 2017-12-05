Somerville Police Crime Log November 28 – December 3

Arrests :

Leodan Salmeron-Molina, November 28, 9:07 a.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on a warrant charge of assault and battery.

David McCollin, of 14 Howard St., Cambridge, November 28, 8:56 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on charges of drug possession to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Rudy Adam, of 76 Franklin St., November 29, 1:06 a.m., arrested at home on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Bonnie Dwyer, of 270 Washington St., November 29, 3:51 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Michael Castillo, of 52 Glen St., Apt. 2, November 29, 9:40 p.m., arrested at Medford St. on a charge of violation of city ordinance possession of a dangerous weapon.

Justin Myrick, of 4 Golden Court, Medford, November 29, 9:40 p.m., arrested at Medford St. on a charge of drug possession to distribute.

Mario Mestanza Moran, of 298 American Legion Highway, Revere, November 29, 9:40 p.m., arrested at Medford St. on a charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Jaime Amaya, of 268 Washington St., December 2, 2:14 p.m., arrested at Washington St. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, uninsured motor vehicle or trailer, leaving the scene of property damage, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, no inspection sticker, and unregistered motor vehicle.

Patrice Cineus, of 11 Hildreth St., Dorchester, December 2, 4:14 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Gabriel Marks, of 32 Chester St., December 3, 4:41 p.m., arrested at home on a warrant charge of misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Abdul Shakeh, of 15 Stewart St., Everett, December 3, 10:38 p.m., arrested at Alewife Brook Pkwy. on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery on a police officer.