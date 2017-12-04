Free Flu Shots Still Available

The City of Somerville Health and Human Services Department (HHS) is offering FREE flu shots for anyone age 4 and up, with or without health insurance. Free vaccines are still available. HHS is hosting a final clinic from 1:00-4:00pm at St. Benedict Parish (21 Hathorn St.) on Sunday, January 7th. You can also stop by the HHS office at City Hall Annex (50 Evergreen Ave.) during normal business hours to get your flu shot. Office is open MWF 8:30am-4:30pm, Th 8:30am-7:30pm, F 8:30am-12:30pm. If you do have health insurance, please bring your Health Insurance Card (this includes Medicare).