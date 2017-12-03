Meeting Tuesday, December 5, to discuss ARTFarm updates

Continuing a multi-year planning and design process, all interested parties are invited to join Mayor Joseph Curtatone and the Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, December 5, at 6:00 p.m. at the Brickbottom Artists Association, 1 Fitchburg St., for a meeting to discuss the future of the ARTFarm site. Attendees will be updated on next steps for the project. A community meeting will follow in February 2018 to obtain feedback on final designs.

Questions? Comment Luisa Oliveira in the Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development at loliveira@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.