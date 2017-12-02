Having a grand time

Recently, at the Goodwill in Davis Square, I walked in and immediately spotted a giant ring in the jewelry case. It was $2.99 plus tax. I asked to see it and when the clerk handed it to me, I knew right away that it was a Star Sapphire set into 18K yellow gold. I’ll take it, I told her.

The stone wasn’t the best color and it didn’t have the best star. But, it cost less than a cup of coffee. And, it was huge.

While waiting in line, a dealer walked up and asked if I’d found anything good. I showed him the ring and he asked what it was. I told him and then he asked what it was probably worth. I figured a grand. He went pale and told me that he had been looking at it just before I walked in. Then, he put it back.

Now, this is a guy who buys and sells antiques and collectibles, who recently had a good hit ($1,300) at the same junk store and he didn’t want to chance three bucks? Sure, the ring wasn’t marked, wasn’t in the best condition, but it was unmistakably gold and a star sapphire.

I sent it off to a high end online store and they sent it back because it wasn’t “perfect.” So, I cut the stone out of the ring and got $325 for the gold and sold the 46 carat stone online for $255. I didn’t make a grand but I did alright and had a “grand” time.

Bob Adams has been in Somerville 27 years but was a frequent visitor prior to moving here. He worked as a jeweler in a few shops in his younger years, owned his own shop for a bit, sold real estate for 10 years and is always hunting for his next treasure. He has been an antique and collectibles dealer for 30 years. He can be reached at 27winter@gmail.com.