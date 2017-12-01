Somerville Winter Farmers Market Opens Saturday, Dec 2

Join Groundwork Somerville, Arts at the Armory and the Community Credit Union to Celebrate the Best of New England Farms and Food Every Saturday from December 2, 2017 through April 14, 2018 at the Armory

The Somerville Winter Farmers Market proudly announces today that it will be open every Saturday beginning this Saturday, December 2 through Saturday, April 14. Managed by Groundwork Somerville in partnership with Arts at the Armory and the Farmer Market’s sponsoring partner, the Community Credit Union, this weekly market offers the best locally grown and regionally produced agricultural items, including vegetable produce, cheese, eggs, meats, fish, breads, pastries, chocolate, and wine. Stroll among more than 30 booths while also enjoying live entertainment and rotating guest vendors each week selling local food and wares ranging from dog treats, specialty spices and honey, to botanicals, apothecary and ceramics.

The mission of the Somerville Winter Farmers Market is to bring healthy, local food and products to everyone, no matter what his or her economic status may be. In addition to cash, credit and debit, SNAP/EBT is also accepted at the Somerville Winter Farmers Market. SNAP users receive $10 each week to spend on purchases. Simply show your EBT card at the manager’s booth for $10 in tokens to spend on SNAP eligible items from any of the dozens of vendors. Visitors’ generous donations to the SNAP Bonus Program directly provides healthy, local food to low-income households and makes the market more accessible to everyone. The market is also participating in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). Spend your SNAP dollars on farm-fresh fruits and vegetables at participating HIP vendors, and have the amount of your purchase instantly added back to your EBT card.

“Somerville has long been known as an inclusive, socially-minded, tight-knit community and we’re proud to work alongside the team at Groundwork Somerville on our shared mission to support and provide for local working people, families, and small businesses,” said Nick Sarantopoulos, president and CEO of Davis Square’s Community Credit Union, the sponsoring partner of the Somerville Winter Farmers Market.

Community Credit Union is a key supporter of the Somerville Winter Farmers Market this season. It is a local business working to ensure that the Somerville food system is supported by a just banking system.

The 2017-2018 vendors at this year’s Somerville Winter Farmers Market are sure to please the 800-1,500 visitors expected weekly over the course of the 20-week event. The market will welcome back much-loved vendors, including Red Fire Farm, Heron Pond Farm, Winter Moon Roots, and Freedom Food Farm, each with a wide array of produce and winter greenhouse greens. Apex Orchards will have apples to munch on, and Mycoterra will provide mushrooms. Cheeses will be available from Brookford Farm, Foxboro Cheese, and Couet Farm, while savory meats will be available from specialty vendors like Stillman Quality Meats and Lilac Hedge. Fresh artisanal breads and pastries will return from Birch Tree Bread and Mariposa Bakery, while hot or frozen tamales will again be available from market favorite, Tex Mex Eats. Farm Wineries will include Carr’s Cider and 1634 Meadery. Soluna Garden Farms will again offer a variety of herbs, spices, and tea blends.

Overlooking the tables of produce on the main floor, the balcony of the Armory hosts vendors selling specialty items to take home or to enjoy right away. Among these vendors on the balcony will be El Recreo Coffee, selling coffee beans from their family farm in Nicaragua, fresh squeezed Powerhouse Juice, and Q’s Nuts for the perfect Somerville snack. If you’re seeking something substantial, try delicious bites from rotating guest vendors like Jaju Pierogi, Koshari Mama, Buenas, or Mass Provisions. Want something sweet? Stop by Sweet Lydia’s or Mariposa Bakery. Each offers up flavors you’re unlikely to find elsewhere.

It’s exciting this year to also welcome several new vendors to the market, including Luluna Kombucha, Gluten Free Me, The Roasted Granola, thisHAITI, Red Antler Apothecary, and hyper-local Somerville Chocolate.

Many more great vendors will be involved over the course of the market season; check out the market’s website, www.somwintermarket.org to see the complete vendor list and the week-by-week lists of vendors.

This season, the market is being jointly organized by Groundwork Somerville and Arts at the Armory. Groundwork Somerville is an action-oriented non-profit focusing on urban agriculture and food access, youth development, building a sustainable local environment, and working for social justice in our community. Arts at the Armory is a non-profit community arts and cultural center. Jess Bloomer of Groundwork Somerville and Lea Ruscio of Arts at the Armory will be at the manager’s booth. Stop by to ask them questions and give your feedback!

“A sustainable local food system is a core part of our mission at Groundwork Somerville. We’re impressed with our farms and their products, and know that our shoppers will be, too,” said Jess Bloomer, who co-manages the market. “Please join us in supporting these farmers who work hard year-round to grow, harvest, and store fresh food for us to enjoy in the winter months.”

The Somerville Winter Farmers Market will be held Saturdays from December 2, 2017 – April 14, 2018, 9:30am – 2:00pm, at the Center for Arts at the Armory located at 191 Highland Avenue in Somerville, MA 02143. Stay informed about weekly specials, guest vendors, live entertainment and more, please find the market on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SomervilleWinterFarmersMarket, follow it on Twitter @SomWinterMarket or on Instagram @somwintermarket.

About Groundwork Somerville

Groundwork Somerville is an action-oriented non-profit focusing on urban agriculture and food access, youth development, building a sustainable local environment, and working for social justice in our community. We seek to build a cleaner, greener, healthier, more equitable city. In addition to the winter market, core programs include the Green Team youth jobs team, Schoolyard Garden programs, the World Crops Project at South Street Farm, and support for green spaces, such as parks, bike paths, and riverfront areas.

About Arts at the Armory

Arts at the Armory is a non-profit community arts and cultural center in Somerville MA that has been operating since 2009 in a historic Armory building. Our Mission is to celebrate the rich artistic and multicultural community of Somerville. We host a broad range of performing arts activities (music, theater, dance, film, spoken word, poetry, etc.) as well as visual art exhibits and a variety of cultural and community events. We also offer educational arts and cultural programs for all ages, with a particular emphasis on programs for local youth.