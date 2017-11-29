Our View of the Times – November 29

Here comes the holiday shopping season once again, and we are ready to embrace the opportunity to celebrate the only way we know how: with enthusiasm and optimistic attitudes.

Let the political and economic pundits doom and gloom themselves into their usual perpetual state of the doldrums. We know how to lift ourselves, to rise to the occasion and make the most of what we have, in spite of whatever challenges may confront us.

While the Thanksgiving holiday reminds us to be grateful for the blessings we have received, likewise, the Christmas holiday allows us the opportunity to share our bounty and to take stock in all the good things that life here in the ‘Ville has to offer.

We know that prosperity of spirit is far more important than the material wealth that may elude us from time to time. It may sound trite, but when you really think about it seriously the truth of it becomes clear.

As we are so often reminded, “local first” applies to our friends, families, and the occasional stranger as much as it does to our local economy. It’s a time to be a little kinder, and a little gentler with one another, as well as help local business to both survive and thrive.

We are certain that the rewards to be gained from this will soften the effects of whatever excesses we may experience along the way.