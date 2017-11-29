Think Local First this holiday season

By Kris Atienza

With the holiday season fast approaching, many people are thinking about buying gifts for others. While finding the perfect gift may be a challenge, one local organization has an idea of where people can start looking – right in their own neighborhood.

Somerville Local First is a business support organization that emphasizes the importance of supporting locally owned independent businesses, artists and non-profits. Since its’ founding in 2008 by Joe Grafton, the group aimed to engage business and community leaders in building economies that are green, local and fair by supporting locally owned and independent businesses.

“When you support Somerville Local First, you’re supporting a movement,” said Executive Director Courtney O’Keefe, 37, of Somerville. “Back when Joe first started this, he would reach out to other local businesses. Now, they’re reaching out to us. They know that we’re here and they want to be a part of the community.”

According to O’Keefe, the organization has a lot of support, with a membership of over 100 businesses, non-profits and artists. While Somerville Local First understands that shopping local might not be the only solution, it hopes that when people do, there are benefits for their community.

“By shopping locally, every dollar that is spent in a locally owned, independent business backs seven dollars in other spending,” said O’Keefe. “When you shop local, you are supporting the local economy, you are supporting your neighbors and you are putting money directly in the pockets of really amazing human begins that spend their lives wanting to have great businesses in our community.”

Ideally, the organization hopes for people to shift at least 10% of their shopping at local businesses. O’Keefe also hopes that while people are purchasing gifts from local artists and goods for their local markets, they understand the importance of supporting Somerville’s own businesses year-round.

“Shopping locally shouldn’t be a holiday thing, shopping locally should be an everyday thing,” said O’Keefe. “Although we’re thinking about the holidays and about spending time with family, you really should be thinking about spending your dollars locally every single day of the year.”

For a list of Somerville Local Firsts’ members, services or how to get more involved in supporting local businesses, go to www.Somervillelocalfirst.org.