Newstalk – November 29

The Next Wave and Full Circle Alternative schools’ 22nd Annual Tree Lot Fundraiser is being held at a new location this year, at the Edgerly Building on the corner of Cross Street and Bonair Street. All proceeds will go to supporting student scholarships, trips and behavioral management programs. The lot is operated entirely by teachers and students, who volunteer their time on evenings and weekends during the busy holiday season. The trees and decorative wreaths are being sold from December 2 to December 18 between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. during the week and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the weekends.

Happy birthday’s this week in the Ville: Happy birthday to Jason Fucile, of the famous Victor’s Deli, with his lovely wife Nancy. A nice guy, we hope he has a great day and week for himself. He fits in nicely at the counter like all the other family members. Happy birthday to Craig Resmini, who is also celebrating this week. He runs the Winter Hill Liquor Mart. Another nice guy. Both married into great families. Happy birthday to good guy Peter Forcellese, who works at City Hall for the Board of Aldermen. A great guy, a great family, and one of Somerville’s finest. To all the others celebrating this week, we wish you have a happy birthday.

Our good friend Tony Alibrandi, from Somerville’s finest barber shop, recently had open heart surgery. We wish him the very best and that he gets back to the shop quickly. Paul, in the meantime, is capable of handling the overflow. Visit Albraindi’s barber shop on Holland Street.

Our own Patti Norton was recently taken to Mass General Hospital with a heart attack and while there suffered another one. A strong lady, she is now home and recuperating. She was helped by a great nursing staff, and she enjoyed her stay as long as it wasn’t more than four days. We are glad she’s on the mend and smiling.

El Sistema Somerville, the daily after school music program at East Somerville Community School, will have its annual Winter Concert on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. in the East Somerville Community School auditorium. El Sistema Somerville is thriving in its sixth year at the East Somerville Community School, serving students in grades 3 through 8 with more than 80 students registered in our program. They are funded by generous support from the City of Somerville, Somerville Public Schools, the 3rd year of a Massachusetts Cultural Council “Serhacer” Grant, and individual donations. In this concert, students will perform in the Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced String Orchestras along with the Beginner and Advanced Wind Ensembles and combined Symphonic Orchestra. A percussion ensemble, the East Somerville Marimba Club, will open the concert with an exciting work for marimba ensemble.

Families can enjoy an evening of circus entertainment in Somerville on December 15. Cirque Us! is offering a night of high-flying fun, featuring aerialists, jugglers, acrobats and clowns. The show is comprised exclusively of youth and young adult performers. The artists, who discovered the love of circus as children, consist of alumni from Circus Smirkus, The Midnight Circus, Circus Monti and current students at the New England Center for Circus Arts, École Nationale de Cirque and École de Cirque de Quebec. The family-friendly show reflects the mission of Cirque Us! to bring high-level, affordable circus shows to local communities, spreading the values of teamwork and the importance of play. Showtimes are 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. at the Somerville Arts at the Armory. For more information, visit http://www.thecirqueus.com. Tickets are available at the door or may be purchased online by visiting http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3167009.

Puerto Rico Fundraiser, Eat for a cause! Join in for a night of wood fired pizza, local brews, and candlepin bowling. They’ll have raffle prizes including merch and beer from all their favorite local breweries. Thursday, November 30, at Flatbread Company, 45 Day St. A portion of every pizza sold (includes dining in, takeout, and delivery through GrubHub or Caviar) will go directly to United for Puerto Rico.

Somerville Community Chorus Holiday Concert will be held on Sunday, December 10, 3:00 p.m., at the First Church Somerville, 89 College Avenue. Featuring selections from Handel’s Messiah and familiar Christmas/Chanukah music, including an audience sing-along. Cost is $15/$10/$6.

The Magoun and Ball Square Planning Meeting will take place Thursday, November 30, at 6:00 p.m. at the VNA Community Room, 259 Lowell St. This is the final meeting to provide feedback on the MIT graduate student’s proposed neighborhood plan for Ball and Magoun Squares. They will share recommendations for the area and would love to hear from you. Refreshments will be served. This meeting will incorporate feedback from the first meeting on October 24, details on that meeting can be reviewed at https://www.somervillebydesign.com/magoun-and-ball-square/.

Union Square Main Streets, in partnership with local businesses, will bring you the 3rd Annual Union Square Holiday Stroll on Saturday, December 9. This year they will be bringing you amazing offerings from their local businesses, their own local Santa, craft fairs, a Holiday Decoration Contest, and more. You can find information on Facebook or on our website (unionsquaremain.org).

The Somerville Times Best of Somerville voting is still going, but will be wrapping up soon. When you see a business or person on the ballot (on page 3) that you like let us know. If you don’t see a category that you think should be included also let us know. You can email your choices (thebestofsomerville@yahoo.com) or mail them to the office (The Somerville Times, 699 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144). Show your pride in a person or business or place you like and want to vote for.

Join Ward 3 Alderman Robert McWatters, and the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development, for the third in a series of community meetings to discuss upcoming renovations to Prospect Hill Park. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 12, at 6:00 p.m., in the Somerville High School Auditorium, 81 Highland Ave. For more information about the planned park renovations visit www.somervillema.gov/prospecthillpark, or contact Luisa Oliveira at Loliveira@somervillema.gov.