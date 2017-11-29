Lyrical Somerville – November 29

Emily Laliberté is a sophomore at Endicott College. She is studying English and plans on concentrating in secondary education. She is a dedicated peer tutor for the Writing Center at Endicott College. She is also a member of the Campus Activities Board at Endicott College, where she enjoys planning events for the student body to enjoy among her other executive board members.

Adidas Cloud Foams

She is grey on the outside.

Practical, but not too exciting.

But her sole is soft as clouds,

an open mind, and open heart, never harsh.

The laces of life are speckled with darker grey spots,

one for each mishap or mayhem,

but she wouldn’t change that.

A neat little knot packages up her life

into the clean exterior she presents.

Underneath the packaging she is worn,

but remains resilient.

— Emily Laliberté

