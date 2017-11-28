Somerville Police Crime Log November 23 – 26

Arrests :

Milton Ramirez, of 35 Mt. Vernon St., November 23, 8:32 p.m., arrested at Lincoln Ave. on charges of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Michael Wallace, of 1080 South Hampton St., Boston, November 24, 10:43 a.m., arrested at Artisan Way on charges of larceny over $250 and removal of theft prevention device.

Stephen Guttadauro, of 66 North Margin St., Boston, November 24, 2:43 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a charge of larceny over $250.

Brianna Foss, of 238 Chelsea St., Everett, November 25, 9:25 p.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of being present where heroin is kept, credit card fraud over $250, and utter false instrument.

Kevin Depietrantonio, of 19 Warren Ave., Malden, November 25, 9:25 p.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of possession of a class A drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.

James Keelan Jr., of 22 Walnut Rd., November 26, 12:19 a.m., arrested at home on a warrant charge of arson of dwelling house.

Robert Assarian, of 20 Brooks St., November 26, 6:17 p.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of state highway traffic violation and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.