Somerville Local First Holiday Market 2017, Nov 26

Sunday, Nov 26 from 11 to 5 p.m., Somerville Local First proudly presents their annual Holiday Marketplace in the historic main hall of the Armory, located at 191 Highland Avenue.
This popular makers market returns this year with a list of 40+ amazing vendors ready to make your holiday shopping list obsolete. With jewelry, pet accessories, housewares, textiles, fragrances, leather goods, gifts, and specialty food items available – there is something for everyone!
Two market sponsors: Float Boston and US2 – Union Square Station Associates!
Vendors:
Abby Rose Pottery
Acebo Jewelry
Alex’s Ugly Sauce
Aud & El
Brown & Coconut
CAMBERVILLE DOG TREATS
Cinderloop
Cruz Art Designs
Curio Spice Co.
Deano’s Pasta
Evergreen Delivery
Flowers by Mademoiselle
Foxfire Creative Studio
Fuffernutter
Herd Nerd SPICE
Jam Sessions
Just Enough Nonsense
Laughing Lotus Boutique
Little Bear Illustration by Cara Finnerty Coleman
maca
Middle Dune Paper Goods
migration goods
OriginallyYoung
ParTea
Porcelain and Stone
Sarah Kelly Ceramics
Scatterbrain Handmade
Shepherd’s Run Jewelry by Rebecca S. Scott
Somerville Soap Works
Stompbox Sonic
The Bead Lady
The Pickle Tree
Thorn & Bloom Perfume
Tilly Crafts
We’re Into It
Well-Buttered Vintage
Wilhelm Seam
Winter Hill Jewelry
Yeiou paper objects
Zooguu Handmade Decor