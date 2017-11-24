The Tufts University Department of Music presents Jumbo Knish Factory: A Fistful of Gelt in the Fisher Performance Room in the Granoff Music Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m. The return of the klezmer dance party with special guest dance leader Malka Benjamin and some pre-Chanukah gelt. Michael McLaughlin, director.

The Granoff Music Center is located at 20 Talbot Avenue on Tufts’ Medford/Somerville campus. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit as.tufts.edu/music/musiccenter or call the Granoff Music Center Box Office at 617-627-3679.