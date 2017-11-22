Catholic Charities and United Way distribute turkeys in Somerville and beyond

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston is partnering with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley to distribute over 6,500 Thanksgiving meals, including turkey and the fixings, to families in need throughout Boston and the surrounding communities this month.

Catholic Charities’ distribution is part of United Way’s effort to distribute meals to more than 12 local communities through their annual Thanksgiving Project. Thanksgiving baskets, consisting of more than 150,000 total pounds of food, are being distributed in different areas of the state, including Catholic Charities Greater Boston location at 270 Washington Street in Somerville this past Saturday.

Catholic Charities will also be welcoming volunteers from the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund and Boston College to assist with the distribution.