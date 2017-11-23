Thanksgiving dinner for senior residents

On November 23, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times
timesphoto's COA Kiwanis Thanksgiving at SHS album on Photobucket

— Photos by Claudia Ferro

On Tuesday evening, November 14, members of the Somerville Kiwanis Club – with a lot of help from the students and staff from Somerville High School Culinary Arts Department – served turkey dinners with all the fixin’s to nearly one hundred senior residents at the Somerville High School Field House.

After dinner and dessert, everyone had an old time sing along and a few very lucky seniors left with a little more cash in their wallets.

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »