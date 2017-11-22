Tri-Club Thanksgiving luncheon

By Donald Norton

This past Tuesday afternoon the three services clubs of Somerville came together once again as a tradition to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Hosted by Somerville Rotary at the Holiday Inn, joining in with the members of Somerville Rotary were the Somerville Lions and Somerville Kiwanis clubs. All three clubs presented checks to the Somerville Homeless Coalition and Catholic Charities here in Somerville. Both organizations do a lot to help many people here in Somerville especially around the holidays.

All three clubs are very active here in the city, and all three have websites. If you are a business owner, in management, or a non-profit, and are looking to get involved here in the city, you can go online and read about all three clubs. They do a lot of charitable work here for many organizations.