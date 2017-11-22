GLX builders selected, approved

By Jim Clark

Last week the MBTA Green Line Extension project team conducted a “price opening” to select the design-build firm that will perform the design and construction for the Green Line Extension.

A total contract price offering of $1,082,118,600 by a Joint Venture of GLX Constructors won the day. All six additive options and MBTA contingency was included in the bid.

According to the MBTA, the inclusion of prioritized additive options means that in addition to track infrastructure and seven station stops, construction will include platform canopies, additional elevators at select stations, public art, additional community connection to the community path located on Chester Street in Somerville, extension of the community path between East Somerville and Lechmere Stations and an enhanced vehicle maintenance facility in Somerville.

On Monday of this week, the MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board accepted the recommendation to select GLX Constructors as the design-build firm that will perform the design and construction for the project.

GLX Constructors is comprised of Fluor Enterprises, Inc., The Middlesex Corp., Herzog Contracting Corp., and Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, Inc.

Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone’s public reaction to Monday’s decision was brief and to the point: “We’ve got critical momentum on the Green Line Extension. Looking forward to getting some official timelines in the near future.”