Celebrate the Holidays in Somerville

Christmas Tree Lighting, Menorah Lighting, Illuminations Tour in December

Join Mayor Curtatone and City staff for Somerville’s annual holiday celebrations, kicking off on Thursday, December 7, with the Christmas Tree Lighting and visit from Santa Claus, on the City Hall Concourse. Also part of the 2017 events are the Somerville Arts Council’s Illuminations Tour on December 16, and a ceremonial lighting of a Menorah on the City Hall Concourse on December 19, coinciding with the final night of Hannukah.

The annual Christmas Tree lighting will start the holiday festivities on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with Santa Claus in the Somerville High School Culinary Arts Bistro (atrium entrance). Santa Claus will be escorted by the Somerville Fire and Police Departments for the ceremony and will be available for photos following the tree lighting. All children attending the ceremony will also receive a gift from Santa. Live entertainment for the event will feature: the Somerville High School Band and Chorus, the Somerville Community Chorus, and El Sistema Somerville. Following the tree lighting, refreshments will be served at SHS, where children will be able to meet Santa.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, residents and visitors are invited to the Somerville Arts Council’s Illuminations Tour. Tour guides will lead trolleys past some of the City’s most spectacular displays of holiday lights, sharing stories about the families that decorate and providing local historic trivia en route. Tours depart from the City Hall Concourse every 45 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments, choral music and craft activities will be available inside City Hall.

Trolley Tour tickets will be available at the Blue Cloud Gallery, 713 Broadway, beginning Sunday, Dec. 3. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. For more information, visit http://www.somervilleartscouncil.org/illuminationstour.

Finally, a ceremonial Menorah Lighting will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m., with Rabbi Eliana from Temple B’nai Brith. All members of the community are invited to join Mayor Curtatone and City staff for a brief ceremony and photo on the City Hall Concourse. The Menorah will be lit each night of Hanukkah, though the ceremony will officially take place on the final night of Hannukah. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information on the City’s holiday events, please call 311 (617-666-3311 from outside the City).

